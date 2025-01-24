Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1029.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹1030.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹1048 and a low of ₹1000.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹163,195 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 240,416 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2173.65, while the low is ₹870.90.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1907.0, 86.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 240 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1048 & ₹1000.75 yesterday to end at ₹1021.45. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.