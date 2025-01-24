Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 1030.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1021.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1029.85 and closed slightly higher at 1030.15. The stock experienced a high of 1048 and a low of 1000.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 163,195 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 240,416 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 2173.65, while the low is 870.90.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1907.0, 86.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
24 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4487 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 240 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1030.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1048 & 1000.75 yesterday to end at 1021.45. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.