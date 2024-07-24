Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 1717.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1734.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's last day saw the stock open at 1749.95, reaching a high of 1749.95 and a low of 1726.2 before closing at 1717.9. The market capitalization stood at 274734.59 crore with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a 52-week low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 13437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1717.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1749.95 & 1726.2 yesterday to end at 1734.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

