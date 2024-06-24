Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 1783.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1786.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy opened at 1781.65 and closed at 1783.9 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 1791.6 and a low of 1771.95. The market capitalization stood at 283,042.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2173.65 and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 45,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:00:39 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 1771.95 and a high of 1828.8 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:48:37 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.63% higher than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Green Energy traded until 12 AM is 15.63% higher than yesterday, reaching a price of 1794, up by 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:33:03 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1790.8 and 1782.6 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1782.6 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1790.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11788.87Support 11784.37
Resistance 21791.43Support 21782.43
Resistance 31793.37Support 31779.87
24 Jun 2024, 12:23:53 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1799.98
10 Days1823.46
20 Days1848.54
50 Days1831.25
100 Days1824.36
300 Days1495.65
24 Jun 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

24 Jun 2024, 12:11:40 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1783.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1791.6 & 1771.95 yesterday to end at 1783.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

