Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1781.65 and closed at ₹1783.9 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹1791.6 and a low of ₹1771.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹283,042.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2173.65 and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 45,401 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹1771.95 and a high of ₹1828.8 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Green Energy traded until 12 AM is 15.63% higher than yesterday, reaching a price of ₹1794, up by 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1790.8 and 1782.6 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1782.6 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1790.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1788.87
|Support 1
|1784.37
|Resistance 2
|1791.43
|Support 2
|1782.43
|Resistance 3
|1793.37
|Support 3
|1779.87
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1799.98
|10 Days
|1823.46
|20 Days
|1848.54
|50 Days
|1831.25
|100 Days
|1824.36
|300 Days
|1495.65
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1791.6 & ₹1771.95 yesterday to end at ₹1783.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.