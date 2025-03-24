Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹924.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹923.40. The stock experienced a high of ₹983.40 and a low of ₹920. With a market capitalization of ₹151,203.82 crores, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and above its 52-week low of ₹758. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 774,414 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates:
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Today, Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 0.86%, reaching ₹962.75, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions experienced a decline, other competitors like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power Co saw gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|288.3
|5.3
|1.87
|366.2
|247.5
|268136.41
|Adani Power
|528.95
|6.5
|1.24
|896.75
|430.85
|204012.79
|Adani Green Energy
|962.75
|8.2
|0.86
|2173.65
|758.0
|152502.73
|Tata Power Co
|380.2
|0.75
|0.2
|494.85
|326.25
|121486.81
|Adani Energy Solutions
|829.0
|-2.45
|-0.29
|1347.9
|588.25
|99843.48
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.47%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.66%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹961.55, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹954.55
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹961.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹920.85 and ₹983.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹920.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 983.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 1.86%, currently trading at ₹972.30. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has decreased by 48.57%, also standing at ₹972.30. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23350.40.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.23%
|3 Months
|-6.38%
|6 Months
|-52.38%
|YTD
|-8.31%
|1 Year
|-48.57%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|983.65
|Support 1
|920.85
|Resistance 2
|1014.9
|Support 2
|889.3
|Resistance 3
|1046.45
|Support 3
|858.05
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 36.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1802.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8629 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹923.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹983.40 & ₹920 yesterday to end at ₹954.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.