Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 954.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 961.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 924.50 and closed slightly lower at 923.40. The stock experienced a high of 983.40 and a low of 920. With a market capitalization of 151,203.82 crores, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 2,173.65 and above its 52-week low of 758. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 774,414 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:54 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Today, Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 0.86%, reaching 962.75, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Adani Energy Solutions experienced a decline, other competitors like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power Co saw gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India288.35.31.87366.2247.5268136.41
Adani Power528.956.51.24896.75430.85204012.79
Adani Green Energy962.758.20.862173.65758.0152502.73
Tata Power Co380.20.750.2494.85326.25121486.81
Adani Energy Solutions829.0-2.45-0.291347.9588.2599843.48
24 Mar 2025, 09:42 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.47%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.66%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

24 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹961.55, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹954.55

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 961.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 920.85 and 983.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 920.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 983.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 1.86%, currently trading at 972.30. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has decreased by 48.57%, also standing at 972.30. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23350.40.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.23%
3 Months-6.38%
6 Months-52.38%
YTD-8.31%
1 Year-48.57%
24 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1983.65Support 1920.85
Resistance 21014.9Support 2889.3
Resistance 31046.45Support 3858.05
24 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 36.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
24 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8629 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹923.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 983.40 & 920 yesterday to end at 954.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

