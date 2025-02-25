Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹844.70 and closed at ₹849.20, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹844.70 and a low of ₹818.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹132,361.76 crore, the stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and near its 52-week low of ₹841. The BSE volume for the day was 174,285 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy increased by 0.56% today, reaching ₹840.25, while its peers displayed a mixed performance. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, and JSW Energy experienced declines, whereas Adani Power saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, showing changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|256.6
|-2.55
|-0.98
|366.2
|252.1
|238653.49
|Adani Power
|483.9
|13.75
|2.92
|896.75
|430.85
|186637.28
|Adani Green Energy
|840.25
|4.65
|0.56
|2173.65
|818.5
|133098.33
|Tata Power
|353.15
|-1.5
|-0.42
|494.85
|326.25
|112843.42
|JSW Energy
|474.5
|-5.3
|-1.1
|804.95
|419.1
|82931.62
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.39%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹838.10, up 0.30% from yesterday's ₹835.60
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹838.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹822.57 and ₹846.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹822.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 846.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹837.10. However, over the past year, the share price has experienced a decline of 56.53%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same time frame. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.1%
|3 Months
|-7.15%
|6 Months
|-55.74%
|YTD
|-19.66%
|1 Year
|-56.53%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|846.17
|Support 1
|822.57
|Resistance 2
|856.23
|Support 2
|809.03
|Resistance 3
|869.77
|Support 3
|798.97
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1551.0, 85.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2902 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 174 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹849.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹844.70 & ₹818.50 yesterday to end at ₹835.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend