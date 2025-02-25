Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

3 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.30 %. The stock closed at 835.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 838.10 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 844.70 and closed at 849.20, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of 844.70 and a low of 818.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 132,361.76 crore, the stock is significantly below its 52-week high of 2,173.65 and near its 52-week low of 841. The BSE volume for the day was 174,285 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:55:22 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy increased by 0.56% today, reaching 840.25, while its peers displayed a mixed performance. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, and JSW Energy experienced declines, whereas Adani Power saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, showing changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India256.6-2.55-0.98366.2252.1238653.49
Adani Power483.913.752.92896.75430.85186637.28
Adani Green Energy840.254.650.562173.65818.5133098.33
Tata Power353.15-1.5-0.42494.85326.25112843.42
JSW Energy474.5-5.3-1.1804.95419.182931.62
25 Feb 2025, 09:43:11 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.39%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:31:27 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹838.10, up 0.30% from yesterday's ₹835.60

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 838.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 822.57 and 846.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 822.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 846.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:15:08 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 837.10. However, over the past year, the share price has experienced a decline of 56.53%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same time frame. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.1%
3 Months-7.15%
6 Months-55.74%
YTD-19.66%
1 Year-56.53%
25 Feb 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1846.17Support 1822.57
Resistance 2856.23Support 2809.03
Resistance 3869.77Support 3798.97
25 Feb 2025, 08:30:52 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1551.0, 85.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
25 Feb 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2902 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 174 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:04:38 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹849.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 844.70 & 818.50 yesterday to end at 835.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

