Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 1783.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1812.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1781.65, reached a high of 1828.8, and a low of 1771.95 before closing at 1783.9. The market capitalization was 287,034.61 crore. The 52-week high was 2173.65 and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 105,625 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1783.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1828.8 & 1771.95 yesterday to end at 1783.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

