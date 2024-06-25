Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1781.65, reached a high of ₹1828.8, and a low of ₹1771.95 before closing at ₹1783.9. The market capitalization was ₹287,034.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65 and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 105,625 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1783.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1828.8 & ₹1771.95 yesterday to end at ₹1783.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.