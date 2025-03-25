Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 954.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 952.80 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 972.65 and closed at 954.55, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 980.50 and a low of 948.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 150,926.62 crores, it has a 52-week high of 2,173.65 and a 52-week low of 758.00. The trading volume on the BSE was 430,501 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹954.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 980.50 & 948.75 yesterday to end at 952.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

