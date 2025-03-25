Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹972.65 and closed at ₹954.55, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹980.50 and a low of ₹948.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹150,926.62 crores, it has a 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and a 52-week low of ₹758.00. The trading volume on the BSE was 430,501 shares.
25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹954.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹980.50 & ₹948.75 yesterday to end at ₹952.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.