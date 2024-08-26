Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1910.35 and closed at ₹1901.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1911 and a low of ₹1882.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹299065.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹2173.65 and ₹816, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5706 shares for Adani Green Energy.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy's stock experienced a range between ₹1881 and ₹1911 today. The low was ₹1881, while the high reached ₹1911.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -59.93% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 59.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1882.8, down by 0.98%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 1887.85 and 1882.1 in the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, buying near the hourly support level of 1882.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1887.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1887.27
|Support 1
|1881.97
|Resistance 2
|1890.43
|Support 2
|1879.83
|Resistance 3
|1892.57
|Support 3
|1876.67
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1884, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1901.45
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of ₹1885.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1868.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1868.0 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.28% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy was 59.28% lower compared to the previous day. The stock price was at ₹1885, reflecting a decline of 0.87%. Trading volume, alongside price, serves as a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1889.47 and 1881.22 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1881.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1889.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1887.85
|Support 1
|1882.1
|Resistance 2
|1890.7
|Support 2
|1879.2
|Resistance 3
|1893.6
|Support 3
|1876.35
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1884.4, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1901.45
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of ₹1885.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1868.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1868.0 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy's share price dropped by 0.93% today, trading at ₹1883.8, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Adani Power and Tata Power also experienced declines, whereas NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India saw gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.63% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|406.45
|4.65
|1.16
|426.35
|215.6
|394120.99
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|340.05
|3.9
|1.16
|362.3
|181.09
|316266.9
|Adani Green Energy
|1883.8
|-17.65
|-0.93
|2173.65
|816.0
|298400.04
|Adani Power
|670.85
|-5.0
|-0.74
|896.75
|289.3
|258742.82
|Tata Power
|417.7
|-0.3
|-0.07
|470.85
|230.05
|133538.35
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2130.0, 12.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -62.92% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy is 62.92% lower compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1887, down by 0.76%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1901.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1911 & ₹1882.2 yesterday to end at ₹1888. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend