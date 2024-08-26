Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1901.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1884 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1910.35 and closed at 1901.45. The stock reached a high of 1911 and a low of 1882.2. The company's market capitalization stood at 299065.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 2173.65 and 816, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5706 shares for Adani Green Energy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:01:55 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy's stock experienced a range between 1881 and 1911 today. The low was 1881, while the high reached 1911.

26 Aug 2024, 12:49:13 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -59.93% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 59.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1882.8, down by 0.98%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:38:24 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 1887.85 and 1882.1 in the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, buying near the hourly support level of 1882.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1887.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11887.27Support 11881.97
Resistance 21890.43Support 21879.83
Resistance 31892.57Support 31876.67
26 Aug 2024, 12:23:12 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:14:27 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1884, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1901.45

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of 1885.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1868.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1868.0 then there can be further negative price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:49:04 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.28% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy was 59.28% lower compared to the previous day. The stock price was at 1885, reflecting a decline of 0.87%. Trading volume, alongside price, serves as a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:36:19 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1889.47 and 1881.22 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1881.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1889.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11887.85Support 11882.1
Resistance 21890.7Support 21879.2
Resistance 31893.6Support 31876.35
26 Aug 2024, 11:22:54 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1884.4, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1901.45

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of 1885.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1868.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1868.0 then there can be further negative price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:13:28 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy's share price dropped by 0.93% today, trading at 1883.8, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Adani Power and Tata Power also experienced declines, whereas NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India saw gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.63% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC406.454.651.16426.35215.6394120.99
Power Grid Corporation Of India340.053.91.16362.3181.09316266.9
Adani Green Energy1883.8-17.65-0.932173.65816.0298400.04
Adani Power670.85-5.0-0.74896.75289.3258742.82
Tata Power417.7-0.3-0.07470.85230.05133538.35
26 Aug 2024, 11:02:08 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2130.0, 12.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
26 Aug 2024, 10:45:05 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -62.92% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy is 62.92% lower compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 1887, down by 0.76%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:26:31 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1901.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1911 & 1882.2 yesterday to end at 1888. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

