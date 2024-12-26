Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1035 and closed slightly lower at ₹1034.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹1060 and a low of ₹1019.6 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹163321.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9. The BSE volume recorded was 303,310 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 118.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 303 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1060 & ₹1019.6 yesterday to end at ₹1031.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend