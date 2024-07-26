Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 1820.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1832.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1714.45 and closed at 1716 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1850, and the low was 1701.75. The market capitalization stands at 288404.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a 52-week low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 341,702 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1832.7, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1820.7

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 1832.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1730.07 and 1866.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1730.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1866.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 2.16% today, trading at 1860.00. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have surged by 59.64% to 1860.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.17%
3 Months-6.72%
6 Months9.35%
YTD13.99%
1 Year59.64%
26 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11866.47Support 11730.07
Resistance 21920.13Support 21647.33
Resistance 32002.87Support 31593.67
26 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 67.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 791 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 322.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 341 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1716 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1850 & 1701.75 yesterday to end at 1820.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

