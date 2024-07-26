Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stock Rises in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1714.45 and closed at ₹1716 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1850, and the low was ₹1701.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹288404.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a 52-week low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 341,702 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹1832.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1730.07 and ₹1866.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1730.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1866.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 2.16% today, trading at ₹1860.00. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have surged by 59.64% to ₹1860.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.17%
|3 Months
|-6.72%
|6 Months
|9.35%
|YTD
|13.99%
|1 Year
|59.64%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1866.47
|Support 1
|1730.07
|Resistance 2
|1920.13
|Support 2
|1647.33
|Resistance 3
|2002.87
|Support 3
|1593.67
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 67.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 322.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 341 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1850 & ₹1701.75 yesterday to end at ₹1820.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.