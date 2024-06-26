Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1812, reached a high of ₹1818, and a low of ₹1786 before closing at ₹1812.05 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹284,721.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹2173.65 and ₹816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,278 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1817.17
|Support 1
|1783.47
|Resistance 2
|1835.28
|Support 2
|1767.88
|Resistance 3
|1850.87
|Support 3
|1749.77
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 66.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 441 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1818 & ₹1786 yesterday to end at ₹1812.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.