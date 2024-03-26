Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1854.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1850.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1864.95 and closed at 1854.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1864.95, while the low was 1838.3. The market capitalization stood at 293188.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2016 and the low is 776. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19283.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1854.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a BSE volume of 19283 shares with a closing price of 1854.05.

