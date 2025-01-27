Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1039.45 and closed at ₹1021.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1065.45 and a low of ₹1007.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹160,319.90 crore, the stock continues to show volatility, having a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.90. The BSE volume for the day was 297,714 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1907.0, 88.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 297 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1065.45 & ₹1007.65 yesterday to end at ₹1011.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend