Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1801.1 and closed at ₹1797.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1809.9, and the low was ₹1765.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹281,110.32 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65, and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 59,744 shares.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.57% today, trading at ₹1784.75. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have surged by 84.91% to ₹1784.75, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|3 Months
|-9.67%
|6 Months
|10.82%
|YTD
|11.1%
|1 Year
|84.91%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1797.27
|Support 1
|1759.42
|Resistance 2
|1822.48
|Support 2
|1746.78
|Resistance 3
|1835.12
|Support 3
|1721.57
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 66.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 492 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1443 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 433 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1797.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1809.9 & ₹1765.5 yesterday to end at ₹1797.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.