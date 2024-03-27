Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹1812.5, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1843.6 and closed at ₹1850.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1938.4, while the low was ₹1839.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹294368.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2016 and the low was ₹776. The BSE volume for the day was 35045 shares.
Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹1812.5, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹1858.35
Adani Green Energy stock closed at ₹1812.5 today, experiencing a decrease of 2.47% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1858.35. The net change was -45.85, reflecting a downward trend in the stock price.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|329.4
|0.2
|0.06
|360.35
|166.65
|319408.18
|Adani Green Energy
|1812.5
|-45.85
|-2.47
|2016.0
|796.0
|287105.89
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.1
|0.1
|0.04
|298.95
|164.06
|251208.68
|Adani Power
|509.95
|-11.95
|-2.29
|589.3
|166.25
|196684.6
|Tata Power
|388.5
|-1.6
|-0.41
|433.2
|182.45
|124203.13
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of ₹1893.9 and a low of ₹1805 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Adani Green Energy Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 795.60, and the 52-week high price was 2018.95. This indicates a significant price volatility within the past year, with a wide range of prices experienced by investors.
Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1842.45, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1858.35
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1842.45 with a percent change of -0.86% and a net change of -15.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1879.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1858.35
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1879.95, reflecting a 1.16% increase. The net change in the stock price is 21.6.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹1860.55 and a high of ₹1893.9 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1867.3, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1858.35
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1867.3, with a net change of 8.95 and a percent change of 0.48.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1848.84
|10 Days
|1859.30
|20 Days
|1899.77
|50 Days
|1812.34
|100 Days
|1549.05
|300 Days
|1257.65
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of ₹1893.9 and a low of ₹1860.55 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1866.3, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1858.35
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1866.3 with a 0.43% increase, resulting in a net change of 7.95 points.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates
Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1869.1, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1858.35
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1869.1, with a net change of 10.75 and a percent change of 0.58.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹1860.55 and a high of ₹1893.90 on the current trading day.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1868.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1858.35
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1868.75, with a net change of 10.4 and a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of ₹1893.9 and a low of ₹1860.55 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1866.4, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1858.35
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1866.4 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 8.05. The stock has shown a slight increase in value, indicating positive movement in the market.
Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1877.6, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1858.35
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1877.6, with a 1.04% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 19.25.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock hit a low of ₹1870 and a high of ₹1893.9 on the current trading day.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates
Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1884.05, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1858.35
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1884.05, with a 1.38% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 25.7 points. The stock is showing positive momentum and has experienced a slight gain in value.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.58%
|3 Months
|14.36%
|6 Months
|83.64%
|YTD
|16.41%
|1 Year
|88.75%
Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1858.35, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1850.9
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1858.35 with a net change of 7.45 and a percent change of 0.4.
Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1850.9 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 35045 shares with a closing price of ₹1850.9 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
