Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹ 1812.5, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹ 1858.35

11 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade

Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -2.47 %. The stock closed at 1858.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1812.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.