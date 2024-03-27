Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy closed today at 1812.5, down -2.47% from yesterday's 1858.35

27 Mar 2024
Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -2.47 %. The stock closed at 1858.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1812.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1843.6 and closed at 1850.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1938.4, while the low was 1839.5. The market capitalization stood at 294368.68 crore. The 52-week high was 2016 and the low was 776. The BSE volume for the day was 35045 shares.

27 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹1812.5, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock closed at 1812.5 today, experiencing a decrease of 2.47% compared to yesterday's closing price of 1858.35. The net change was -45.85, reflecting a downward trend in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 06:16 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC329.40.20.06360.35166.65319408.18
Adani Green Energy1812.5-45.85-2.472016.0796.0287105.89
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.10.10.04298.95164.06251208.68
Adani Power509.95-11.95-2.29589.3166.25196684.6
Tata Power388.5-1.6-0.41433.2182.45124203.13
27 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of 1893.9 and a low of 1805 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:16 PM IST Adani Green Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Green Energy Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 795.60, and the 52-week high price was 2018.95. This indicates a significant price volatility within the past year, with a wide range of prices experienced by investors.

27 Mar 2024, 03:01 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1842.45, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1842.45 with a percent change of -0.86% and a net change of -15.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC331.52.30.7360.35166.65321444.48
Adani Green Energy1881.322.951.232016.0796.0298004.03
Power Grid Corporation Of India272.52.50.93298.95164.06253440.82
Adani Power547.2525.354.86589.3166.25211070.98
Tata Power392.252.150.55433.2182.45125402.01
27 Mar 2024, 02:23 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1879.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1879.95, reflecting a 1.16% increase. The net change in the stock price is 21.6.

27 Mar 2024, 02:11 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 1860.55 and a high of 1893.9 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1867.3, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1867.3, with a net change of 8.95 and a percent change of 0.48.

27 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1848.84
10 Days1859.30
20 Days1899.77
50 Days1812.34
100 Days1549.05
300 Days1257.65
27 Mar 2024, 01:10 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of 1893.9 and a low of 1860.55 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:01 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1866.3, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1866.3 with a 0.43% increase, resulting in a net change of 7.95 points.

27 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC329.80.60.18360.35166.65319796.05
Adani Green Energy1864.255.90.322016.0796.0295303.26
Power Grid Corporation Of India271.01.00.37298.95164.06252045.73
Adani Power536.2514.352.75589.3166.25206828.35
Tata Power391.91.80.46433.2182.45125290.11
27 Mar 2024, 12:22 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1869.1, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1869.1, with a net change of 10.75 and a percent change of 0.58.

27 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 1860.55 and a high of 1893.90 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell1111
27 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1868.75, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1868.75, with a net change of 10.4 and a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC329.850.650.2360.35166.65319844.53
Adani Green Energy1865.06.650.362016.0796.0295422.06
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.850.850.31298.95164.06251906.22
Adani Power534.012.12.32589.3166.25205960.54
Tata Power391.050.950.24433.2182.45125018.37
27 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of 1893.9 and a low of 1860.55 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1866.4, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1866.4 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 8.05. The stock has shown a slight increase in value, indicating positive movement in the market.

27 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC329.50.30.09360.35166.65319505.15
Adani Green Energy1870.011.650.632016.0796.0296214.07
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.40.40.15298.95164.06251487.7
Adani Power535.0513.152.52589.3166.25206365.52
Tata Power390.650.550.14433.2182.45124890.49
27 Mar 2024, 10:22 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1877.6, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1877.6, with a 1.04% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 19.25.

27 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock hit a low of 1870 and a high of 1893.9 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1884.05, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1884.05, with a 1.38% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 25.7 points. The stock is showing positive momentum and has experienced a slight gain in value.

27 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months14.36%
6 Months83.64%
YTD16.41%
1 Year88.75%
27 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1858.35, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1850.9

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1858.35 with a net change of 7.45 and a percent change of 0.4.

27 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1850.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 35045 shares with a closing price of 1850.9 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

