Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1877.8 and closed at ₹1886.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹1905, while the low was ₹1876.3. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹298,415.88 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 10,190 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 307 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1905 & ₹1876.3 yesterday to end at ₹1883.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend