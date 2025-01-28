Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹997.95 and closed at ₹1011.95, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1003 and a low of ₹983 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹158,236.90 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 124,303 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1005.42
|Support 1
|985.37
|Resistance 2
|1014.23
|Support 2
|974.13
|Resistance 3
|1025.47
|Support 3
|965.32
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1551.0, 54.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1003 & ₹983 yesterday to end at ₹1000.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend