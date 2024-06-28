Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 1774.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1807.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1770.25 and closed at 1774.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1817.25 and a low of 1756 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 286345.55 crore, with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a 52-week low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 98711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 668 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1444 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 569 k & BSE volume was 98 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1774.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1817.25 & 1756 yesterday to end at 1774.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.