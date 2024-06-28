Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1770.25 and closed at ₹1774.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1817.25 and a low of ₹1756 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹286345.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a 52-week low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 98711 shares.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 569 k & BSE volume was 98 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1817.25 & ₹1756 yesterday to end at ₹1774.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.