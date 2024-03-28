Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹1833.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1879.95 and closed at ₹1858.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1893.9, while the low was ₹1805. The market capitalization stood at 287105.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2016 and ₹796, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42172 shares.
Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|335.95
|5.3
|1.6
|360.35
|166.65
|325759.5
|Adani Green Energy
|1833.95
|9.7
|0.53
|2016.0
|796.0
|290503.64
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|277.05
|6.0
|2.21
|298.95
|164.06
|257672.58
|Adani Power
|533.7
|17.15
|3.32
|589.3
|166.25
|205844.83
|Tata Power
|394.15
|5.8
|1.49
|433.2
|182.45
|126009.43
Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹1819.5 and a high of ₹1861.45 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Adani Green Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 795.60 and a 52-week high price of 2018.95. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with the stock reaching a high point more than double its low point.
Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1843.1, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1824.25
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1843.1, showing a 1.03% increase with a net change of 18.85.
Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Green Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1846.49
|10 Days
|1852.30
|20 Days
|1896.51
|50 Days
|1815.21
|100 Days
|1558.54
|300 Days
|1261.94
Adani Green Energy Live Updates
Adani Green Energy share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Live Updates
Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|12.33%
|6 Months
|78.9%
|YTD
|14.12%
|1 Year
|94.78%
