Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy closed today at 1833.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's 1824.25

10 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1824.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1833.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1879.95 and closed at 1858.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1893.9, while the low was 1805. The market capitalization stood at 287105.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2016 and 796, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42172 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:31 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹1833.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock closed at 1833.95 today, with a net change of 9.7 and a percent change of 0.53 compared to yesterday's closing price of 1824.25.

28 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC335.955.31.6360.35166.65325759.5
Adani Green Energy1833.959.70.532016.0796.0290503.64
Power Grid Corporation Of India277.056.02.21298.95164.06257672.58
Adani Power533.717.153.32589.3166.25205844.83
Tata Power394.155.81.49433.2182.45126009.43
28 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 1819.5 and a high of 1861.45 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST Adani Green Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Green Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 795.60 and a 52-week high price of 2018.95. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with the stock reaching a high point more than double its low point.

28 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1843.1, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1843.1, showing a 1.03% increase with a net change of 18.85.

28 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC339.358.72.63360.35166.65329056.37
Adani Green Energy1851.1526.91.472016.0796.0293228.17
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.757.72.84298.95164.06259253.68
Adani Power529.012.452.41589.3166.25204032.07
Tata Power395.77.351.89433.2182.45126504.97
28 Mar 2024, 02:24 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1855.75, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1855.75, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 31.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Green Energy Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 02:11 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of 1848.95 and a low of 1819.5 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1838.1, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1838.1 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:31 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1846.49
10 Days1852.30
20 Days1896.51
50 Days1815.21
100 Days1558.54
300 Days1261.94
28 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1840.1, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1840.1 with a net change of 15.85 and a percent change of 0.87. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC335.95.251.59360.35166.65325711.02
Adani Green Energy1836.912.650.692016.0796.0290970.93
Power Grid Corporation Of India275.64.551.68298.95164.06256324.0
Adani Power525.48.851.71589.3166.25202643.57
Tata Power396.057.71.98433.2182.45126616.86
28 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1832.35, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1832.35 with a 0.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.1 points.

28 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 1819.5 and a high of 1847.95 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell1111
28 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price NSE Live :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1840.95, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1840.95, with a 0.92% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 16.7 points.

28 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC335.95.251.59360.35166.65325711.02
Adani Green Energy1834.19.850.542016.0796.0290527.4
Power Grid Corporation Of India275.44.351.6298.95164.06256137.99
Adani Power525.08.451.64589.3166.25202489.29
Tata Power396.458.12.09433.2182.45126744.74
28 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of 1847.95 and a low of 1819.5 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1827.5, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1827.5, with a slight increase of 0.18%. The net change is 3.25 points.

28 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC332.61.950.59360.35166.65322511.12
Adani Green Energy1820.0-4.25-0.232016.0796.0288293.91
Power Grid Corporation Of India274.253.21.18298.95164.06255068.42
Adani Power522.355.81.12589.3166.25201467.21
Tata Power395.36.951.79433.2182.45126377.09
28 Mar 2024, 10:22 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1824, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1824, with a percent change of -0.01% and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of 1822 and a high of 1847.95 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1834.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1824.25

Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at 1834.05, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 9.8.

28 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months12.33%
6 Months78.9%
YTD14.12%
1 Year94.78%
28 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1812.5, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹1858.35

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1812.5 with a percent change of -2.47 and a net change of -45.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1858.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 42,172 shares with a closing price of 1858.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!