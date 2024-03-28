Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy closed today at 1833.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's 1824.25

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1879.95 and closed at ₹1858.35 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1893.9, while the low was ₹1805. The market capitalization stood at 287105.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2016 and ₹796, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42172 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy stock closed at ₹1833.95 today, with a net change of 9.7 and a percent change of 0.53 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1824.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|335.95
|5.3
|1.6
|360.35
|166.65
|325759.5
|Adani Green Energy
|1833.95
|9.7
|0.53
|2016.0
|796.0
|290503.64
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|277.05
|6.0
|2.21
|298.95
|164.06
|257672.58
|Adani Power
|533.7
|17.15
|3.32
|589.3
|166.25
|205844.83
|Tata Power
|394.15
|5.8
|1.49
|433.2
|182.45
|126009.43
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹1819.5 and a high of ₹1861.45 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 795.60 and a 52-week high price of 2018.95. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with the stock reaching a high point more than double its low point.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1843.1, showing a 1.03% increase with a net change of 18.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|339.35
|8.7
|2.63
|360.35
|166.65
|329056.37
|Adani Green Energy
|1851.15
|26.9
|1.47
|2016.0
|796.0
|293228.17
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.75
|7.7
|2.84
|298.95
|164.06
|259253.68
|Adani Power
|529.0
|12.45
|2.41
|589.3
|166.25
|204032.07
|Tata Power
|395.7
|7.35
|1.89
|433.2
|182.45
|126504.97
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1855.75, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 31.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Adani Green Energy Board Meetings
Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of ₹1848.95 and a low of ₹1819.5 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1838.1 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1846.49
|10 Days
|1852.30
|20 Days
|1896.51
|50 Days
|1815.21
|100 Days
|1558.54
|300 Days
|1261.94
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1840.1 with a net change of 15.85 and a percent change of 0.87. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|335.9
|5.25
|1.59
|360.35
|166.65
|325711.02
|Adani Green Energy
|1836.9
|12.65
|0.69
|2016.0
|796.0
|290970.93
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|275.6
|4.55
|1.68
|298.95
|164.06
|256324.0
|Adani Power
|525.4
|8.85
|1.71
|589.3
|166.25
|202643.57
|Tata Power
|396.05
|7.7
|1.98
|433.2
|182.45
|126616.86
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1832.35 with a 0.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.1 points.
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹1819.5 and a high of ₹1847.95 on the current trading day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1840.95, with a 0.92% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 16.7 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|335.9
|5.25
|1.59
|360.35
|166.65
|325711.02
|Adani Green Energy
|1834.1
|9.85
|0.54
|2016.0
|796.0
|290527.4
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|275.4
|4.35
|1.6
|298.95
|164.06
|256137.99
|Adani Power
|525.0
|8.45
|1.64
|589.3
|166.25
|202489.29
|Tata Power
|396.45
|8.1
|2.09
|433.2
|182.45
|126744.74
Adani Green Energy stock reached a high of ₹1847.95 and a low of ₹1819.5 on the current day.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1827.5, with a slight increase of 0.18%. The net change is 3.25 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|332.6
|1.95
|0.59
|360.35
|166.65
|322511.12
|Adani Green Energy
|1820.0
|-4.25
|-0.23
|2016.0
|796.0
|288293.91
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|274.25
|3.2
|1.18
|298.95
|164.06
|255068.42
|Adani Power
|522.35
|5.8
|1.12
|589.3
|166.25
|201467.21
|Tata Power
|395.3
|6.95
|1.79
|433.2
|182.45
|126377.09
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1824, with a percent change of -0.01% and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Adani Green Energy stock reached a low of ₹1822 and a high of ₹1847.95 on the current trading day.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently priced at ₹1834.05, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 9.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|12.33%
|6 Months
|78.9%
|YTD
|14.12%
|1 Year
|94.78%
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1812.5 with a percent change of -2.47 and a net change of -45.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 42,172 shares with a closing price of ₹1858.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!