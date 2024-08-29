Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 1885.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1857.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1884.95 and closed slightly higher at 1885.85. The stock reached a high of 1887 and a low of 1848 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 294257.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2173.65 and 816, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 15,464 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11889.55Support 11844.25
Resistance 21913.7Support 21823.1
Resistance 31934.85Support 31798.95
29 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2130.0, 14.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
29 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 317 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2605 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 307 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

29 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1885.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1887 & 1848 yesterday to end at 1857.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.