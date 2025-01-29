Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹998 and closed slightly higher at ₹999. The stock reached a high of ₹1012 and a low of ₹965.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹156,391.50 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and low of ₹870.90. The BSE recorded a volume of 363,657 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹988.25. However, over the past year, the stock has seen a decline of 42.45%, dropping to ₹988.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.58%
|3 Months
|-36.06%
|6 Months
|-46.12%
|YTD
|-5.13%
|1 Year
|-42.45%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1012.5
|Support 1
|965.45
|Resistance 2
|1036.15
|Support 2
|942.05
|Resistance 3
|1059.55
|Support 3
|918.4
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1551.0, 57.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1012 & ₹965.95 yesterday to end at ₹985.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend