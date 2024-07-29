Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1870.05 and closed at ₹1820.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1900 and the low was ₹1788.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹286,076.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a 52-week low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 413,115 shares traded.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 253.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 413 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1900 & ₹1788.8 yesterday to end at ₹1806. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.