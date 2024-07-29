Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 29 Jul 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 1820.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1806 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1870.05 and closed at 1820.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1900 and the low was 1788.8. The market capitalization stands at 286,076.27 crore, with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a 52-week low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 413,115 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 920 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 253.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 413 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1820.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1900 & 1788.8 yesterday to end at 1806. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

