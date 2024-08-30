Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1860 and closed slightly higher at ₹1861.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1875 and dipped to a low of ₹1812. With a market capitalization of ₹289782.9 crore, it recorded a BSE volume of 67,403 shares. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹816 and ₹2173.65.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1889.55
|Support 1
|1844.25
|Resistance 2
|1913.7
|Support 2
|1823.1
|Resistance 3
|1934.85
|Support 3
|1798.95
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2130.0, 16.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 307 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1875 & ₹1812 yesterday to end at ₹1829.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.