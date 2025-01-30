Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹988.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹987.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1005.55 and a low of ₹983.35 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹156,447 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.90, with a trading volume of 241,969 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1865 k & BSE volume was 241 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1005.55 & ₹983.35 yesterday to end at ₹987.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend