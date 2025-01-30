Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2025, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 987.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 987.50 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 988.55 and closed slightly lower at 987.55. The stock reached a high of 1005.55 and a low of 983.35 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 156,447 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.90, with a trading volume of 241,969 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4354 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1865 k & BSE volume was 241 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹987.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1005.55 & 983.35 yesterday to end at 987.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.