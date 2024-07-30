Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 1806 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1835.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1825 and closed at 1806 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1852, and the low was 1800. The market capitalization stood at 290709.56 crore, with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a 52-week low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 296131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11857.5Support 11802.6
Resistance 21883.7Support 21773.9
Resistance 31912.4Support 31747.7
30 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 25.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2130.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
30 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1357 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 581.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 296 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1806 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1852 & 1800 yesterday to end at 1835.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.