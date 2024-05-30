Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1891.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1880.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1877.95 and closed at 1891.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1905.55, while the low was 1866.2. The market capitalization stood at 297940.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2016 and 816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11897.92Support 11855.27
Resistance 21924.28Support 21838.98
Resistance 31940.57Support 31812.62
30 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 73.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
30 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 652 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2205 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 626 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

30 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1891.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1905.55 & 1866.2 yesterday to end at 1891.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.