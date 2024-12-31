Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1061.7 and closed at ₹1053.75, experiencing a high of ₹1102.7 and a low of ₹1042.2. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹170386.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9. The BSE recorded a volume of 213,784 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1053.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1102.7 & ₹1042.2 yesterday to end at ₹1089.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend