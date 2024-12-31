Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 3.38 %. The stock closed at 1053.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1089.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1061.7 and closed at 1053.75, experiencing a high of 1102.7 and a low of 1042.2. The company's market capitalization stands at 170386.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The BSE recorded a volume of 213,784 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1053.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1102.7 & 1042.2 yesterday to end at 1089.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

