Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹987.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹987.50. The stock reached a high of ₹1001.50 and dipped to a low of ₹965.75. With a market capitalization of ₹153,944.20 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.90. The BSE volume for the day was 87,265 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|994.37
|Support 1
|958.17
|Resistance 2
|1016.23
|Support 2
|943.83
|Resistance 3
|1030.57
|Support 3
|921.97
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1551.0, 59.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1871 k & BSE volume was 87 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1001.50 & ₹965.75 yesterday to end at ₹972.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend