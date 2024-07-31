Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1835.25 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1849.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1876.8 and a low of ₹1824.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹290,400.67 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65 and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 66,087 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by -0.29% and is currently trading at ₹1827.90. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have gained 67.60% to reach ₹1827.90. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.52%
|3 Months
|-6.79%
|6 Months
|9.11%
|YTD
|14.74%
|1 Year
|67.6%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1860.67
|Support 1
|1811.32
|Resistance 2
|1893.23
|Support 2
|1794.53
|Resistance 3
|1910.02
|Support 3
|1761.97
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 25.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2130.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1790 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 400.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 66 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1835.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1876.8 & ₹1824.65 yesterday to end at ₹1833.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend