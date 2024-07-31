Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 1835.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1833.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy closed at 1835.25 on the last trading day with an open price of 1849.95. The stock reached a high of 1876.8 and a low of 1824.65. The market capitalization stood at 290,400.67 crore. The 52-week high was 2173.65 and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 66,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by -0.29% and is currently trading at 1827.90. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have gained 67.60% to reach 1827.90. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.52%
3 Months-6.79%
6 Months9.11%
YTD14.74%
1 Year67.6%
31 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11860.67Support 11811.32
Resistance 21893.23Support 21794.53
Resistance 31910.02Support 31761.97
31 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 25.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2130.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
31 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1790 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 400.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 66 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1835.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1876.8 & 1824.65 yesterday to end at 1833.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.