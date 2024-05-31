Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1860.95 and closed at ₹1880.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1892.85 and the low was ₹1839.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹296887.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2016 and ₹816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 66498 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1900.95, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1874.25
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1900.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1924.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1924.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹1881.85. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have surged by 91.77% to reach ₹1881.85, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.74%
|3 Months
|-2.92%
|6 Months
|82.24%
|YTD
|17.4%
|1 Year
|91.77%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1900.67
|Support 1
|1846.47
|Resistance 2
|1924.58
|Support 2
|1816.18
|Resistance 3
|1954.87
|Support 3
|1792.27
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 73.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 734 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2213 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 668 k & BSE volume was 66 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1880.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1892.85 & ₹1839.05 yesterday to end at ₹1880.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend