Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 1874.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1900.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1860.95 and closed at 1880.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1892.85 and the low was 1839.05. The market capitalization stood at 296887.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2016 and 816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 66498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1900.95, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1874.25

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 1900.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1924.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1924.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 1881.85. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have surged by 91.77% to reach 1881.85, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.74%
3 Months-2.92%
6 Months82.24%
YTD17.4%
1 Year91.77%
31 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11900.67Support 11846.47
Resistance 21924.58Support 21816.18
Resistance 31954.87Support 31792.27
31 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 73.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
31 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 734 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2213 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 668 k & BSE volume was 66 k.

31 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1880.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1892.85 & 1839.05 yesterday to end at 1880.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

