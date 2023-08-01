Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 778.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 776 and closed at 778.1. The stock reached a high of 780.95 and a low of 763.25. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 165,596.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 172,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹765.1, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹778.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 765.1 with a percent change of -1.67 and a net change of -13. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.67% or 13 from its previous value.

01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹766.15, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹778.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 766.15. There has been a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.95.

01 Aug 2023, 10:59 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹778.1 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 172,712 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 778.1.

