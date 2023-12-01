Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 835.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 830.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was 836.05, and the close price was 835.15. The stock reached a high of 838.45 and a low of 826.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 179,421.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 912.05, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 70,104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹835.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 70,104 shares. The closing price for the stock was 835.15.

