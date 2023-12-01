Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was ₹836.05, and the close price was ₹835.15. The stock reached a high of ₹838.45 and a low of ₹826.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹179,421.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹912.05, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 70,104 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹835.15 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 70,104 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹835.15.