Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 1187.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1207.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was 1195, the close price was 1187.6, the high was 1214.4, and the low was 1193.3. The marketCap was 260,858.38 crore. The 52-week high was 1229.9, and the 52-week low was 394.95. The BSE volume was 229,581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1187.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a total volume of 229,581 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 1,187.6.

