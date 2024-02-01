Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was ₹1195, the close price was ₹1187.6, the high was ₹1214.4, and the low was ₹1193.3. The marketCap was ₹260,858.38 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1229.9, and the 52-week low was ₹394.95. The BSE volume was 229,581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.