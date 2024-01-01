Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹1020.75 and closed at ₹1017.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1034.5 and a low of ₹1017.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports stands at ₹221,230.63 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1101.9 and a low of ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on this day was 184,355 shares.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1025.5 with a percent change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.35, indicating a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|13.12%
|6 Months
|38.57%
|YTD
|25.21%
|1 Year
|24.99%
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1024.15. There has been a percent change of 0.7, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price by 7.1 points. Overall, the stock of Adani Ports has seen a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 184,355 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1017.05.
