Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1024.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 1020.75 and closed at 1017.05. The stock reached a high of 1034.5 and a low of 1017.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports stands at 221,230.63 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1101.9 and a low of 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on this day was 184,355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1025.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1024.15

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 1025.5 with a percent change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.35, indicating a slight increase in value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.53%
3 Months13.12%
6 Months38.57%
YTD25.21%
1 Year24.99%
01 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1024.15, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1017.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 1024.15. There has been a percent change of 0.7, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price by 7.1 points. Overall, the stock of Adani Ports has seen a small increase in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1017.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 184,355 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 1017.05.

