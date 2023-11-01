Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 784.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 784.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was 791.95, and the close price was 784.95. The highest price reached during the day was 791.95, while the lowest price was 782.65. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently at 169,495.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 397,382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹784.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a volume of 397,382 shares. The closing price for the stock was 784.95.

