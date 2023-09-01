Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -3.37 %. The stock closed at 819 per share. The stock is currently trading at 791.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Ports opened at ₹802.65 and closed at ₹819 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹811, while the lowest price was ₹787.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹170,953.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 602,194 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:08:38 AM IST
