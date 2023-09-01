Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -3.37 %. The stock closed at 819 per share. The stock is currently trading at 791.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 802.65 and closed at 819 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 811, while the lowest price was 787.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 170,953.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 602,194 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

