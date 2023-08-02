Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 778.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Ports had an open price of ₹776 and a close price of ₹778.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹780.95 and a low of ₹762. The market capitalization of the company is ₹165,401.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 298,972 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:05:48 AM IST
