Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 765.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 761.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Adani Ports saw an open price of ₹767 and a close price of ₹765.7. The stock reached a high of ₹774 and a low of ₹751.5. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is currently at ₹164,526.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on this day was 264,076 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:11:01 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹765.7 yesterday
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 264,076 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹765.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!