Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 765.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 761.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

The last day of trading for Adani Ports saw an open price of 767 and a close price of 765.7. The stock reached a high of 774 and a low of 751.5. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is currently at 164,526.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on this day was 264,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹765.7 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 264,076 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 765.7.

