Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

The last day of trading for Adani Ports saw an open price of ₹767 and a close price of ₹765.7. The stock reached a high of ₹774 and a low of ₹751.5. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is currently at ₹164,526.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on this day was 264,076 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST
