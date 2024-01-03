Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 1048.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1078.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 1048.9 and closed at 1048.05. The stock reached a high of 1082.5 and a low of 1030.85. The market capitalization of the company is 232,981.79 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 1101.9 and 394.95, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 535,148 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1048.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 535,148 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,048.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.