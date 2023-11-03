Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Adani Ports (ADSE) opened at ₹775.15 and closed at ₹769.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹783 and a low of ₹772 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹167,227.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 49,459 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹769.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 49,459 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹769.1.