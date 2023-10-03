Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹825.65 and closed at ₹823.45. The stock reached a high of ₹832.45 and a low of ₹822.25. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹178,049.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 102,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.