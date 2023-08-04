Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹760.6 and closed at ₹761.65. The stock reached a high of ₹779 and a low of ₹753.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹167,162.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on that day was 364,820 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹775.95. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹774.75 with a percent change of 0.12. This implies that the stock has increased by 0.12% from its previous closing price. The net change is 0.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.9 points.
The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹773.85, which is a 1.6% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 12.2.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 364,820 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹761.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!