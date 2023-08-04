Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 773.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 775.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 760.6 and closed at 761.65. The stock reached a high of 779 and a low of 753.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 167,162.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on that day was 364,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹775.95, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹773.85

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 775.95. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹774.75, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹773.85

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 774.75 with a percent change of 0.12. This implies that the stock has increased by 0.12% from its previous closing price. The net change is 0.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.9 points.

04 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹773.85, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹761.65

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 773.85, which is a 1.6% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 12.2.

04 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹761.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 364,820 shares. The closing price for the stock was 761.65.

